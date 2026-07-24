Heat intensifies over the weekend: what temperatures will be reached?

·136·Uzbekistan
Heat intensifies over the weekend: what temperatures will be reached?

Temperatures are expected to rise further in Uzbekistan over the weekend. According to forecasters, sunny and dry weather will persist across most of the country, with temperatures in some areas climbing up to 42 degrees.

According to Uzhydromet, the weather across the country will be mostly clear and dry on July 25–26. Only in some foothill and mountainous areas is there a possibility of short-term rain and thunderstorms.

Experts note that air temperatures will gradually increase over the weekend. On Sunday, daytime temperatures in most regions will be around 36–39 degrees. In the northern, southern, and desert regions, the heat will intensify further, with thermometers expected to reach 40–42 degrees.

Additionally, wind speeds in the northern and desert regions of the republic may increase to 13–18 meters per second. In some places, strong winds may cause dust storms.

Forecasters have warned that flash floods could occur today, July 24, in the foothill and mountainous areas of the Tashkent, Andijan, Namangan, and Fergana regions. Citizens living in these areas and those out for recreation are advised to exercise caution.

No precipitation is expected in the capital over the weekend either. In Tashkent, the weather will remain clear and dry. Today, daytime temperatures will reach 34–36 degrees. On Saturday, July 25, temperatures are forecast to be 21–23 degrees at night and 35–37 degrees during the day. On Sunday, July 26, it will be 22–24 degrees at night and 36–38 degrees during the day. The wind will blow from the east at a speed of 3–8 meters per second.

UzbekistanUzhydrometTashkentAndijanFergana
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