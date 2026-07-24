Currency exchange rates for July 27 announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates for foreign currencies for July 27, 2026. According to the data, the dollar decreased by 82.76 soums, falling to 12,019.08 soums.

• The Euro decreased by 122.1 soums, falling to 13,689.73 soums.

• The Russian ruble increased by 0.12 soums, reaching 153.87 soums.

• The British pound decreased by 175.58 soums, falling to 16,008.21 soums.

• The Japanese yen decreased by 0.65 soums, falling to 73.43 soums.

• The Swiss franc decreased by 132.3 soums, falling to 14,722.05 soums.

• The Chinese yuan decreased by 12.78 soums, falling to 1,774.87 soums.