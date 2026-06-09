Scientists Warn of New Danger: Earth's Time Is Changing

In recent years, climate change issues were mostly discussed in terms of air temperature, droughts, or floods. However, scientists have now revealed that this process is also affecting our planet's movement.

According to studies, the melting of massive ice sheets in polar regions is altering the distribution of mass on Earth. This affects the planet's rotation speed around its axis, gradually lengthening the day.

Experts estimate that the length of the day is currently increasing by an average of 1.33 milliseconds per century. Scientific sources note that such a rate has not been observed for millions of years.

These changes may be imperceptible to the average person. However, even small differences in timekeeping are crucial for GPS navigation, satellites, and high-precision technologies.

Additionally, previous studies have shown that glacier melting contributes to rising sea levels and certain changes in Earth's shape. Experts continue to study the long-term consequences of these processes.