American Doctor Infected with Ebola in Berlin Treated

Doctors at the Charité clinic in Berlin, Germany, treated an American surgeon who contracted the Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Deutsche Welle reported this.

It is reported that 39-year-old Peter Stafford worked as part of a Christian missionary organization in Congo. He contracted the Ebola virus during surgery.

The patient was treated in Berlin for 17 days and made a full recovery. Doctors used antiviral and supportive therapy methods on him.

According to the clinic, the virus has not been detected in the patient's body since May 30. Family members who were in quarantine with him were discharged home as no infection was found in them.