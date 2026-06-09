Robot Climbs 6,200-Meter Chimborazo Volcano Peak, Next Stop Everest

Another significant event has occurred in the world of technology. A humanoid robot named Pemba successfully climbed the peak of the Chimborazo volcano in Ecuador, conquering the mountain at an altitude of 6,200 meters. This was reported by “Mir24.tv”.

It is noted that the robot successfully navigated high-altitude conditions, practically testing the capabilities of robotics to operate in extreme environments. The expedition is considered one of the key stages in the plan to climb Mount Everest, the highest point on Earth, in the future.

The Pemba robot used in the project was created based on the advanced Unitree G1 model, adapted to complex terrain and cold climate conditions. During the tests, the robot moved independently on gentle slopes, while assistance was provided by expedition members in steep and technically difficult areas.

According to experts, this test is an important practical experience in the step-by-step expansion of the robot's capabilities.

According to Pablo Berlanga Boyemare, the project initiator, this expedition is not just a technological showcase. In his opinion, such robots could play a significant role in environmental monitoring, wildlife observation, and data collection in hazardous areas in the future.

For this purpose, the robot is equipped with modern cameras, various sensors, and artificial intelligence systems.

It is well known that high-altitude conditions pose serious technical challenges for robots. Cold temperatures, low oxygen levels, and sudden weather changes affect the performance of batteries and electronic systems. Therefore, special thermal management systems and protection mechanisms were developed for Pemba. They were previously successfully tested in cold regions of China.

The success on Chimborazo once again demonstrated that humanoid robots can operate effectively not only in laboratories but also in the most complex natural conditions on Earth.

Now, the project team plans to send the robot to the Himalayas, including the Everest region. However, this initiative has not yet been fully implemented. The reason is that clear legal regulations governing expeditions involving robots have not yet been established in Nepal. Therefore, the project is temporarily suspended, awaiting the adoption of relevant standards.