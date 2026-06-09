New Premium Service Launched for Those Wanting to Go to the US Faster

An important and interesting announcement has been made for our compatriots and international tourists planning to travel to the United States for tourism or business purposes. Across the ocean, the Donald Trump administration is introducing a completely new paid system for processing US visas and passing the responsible interview at the embassy. Under the new rules, starting July 1, 2026, applicants for tourist and business visas (B1/B2) will have the opportunity to schedule an embassy interview within just 10 business days. Of course, to take advantage of such fast and privileged convenience, an additional payment of $750 USD is required under the program.

So, what does this new program offer to visa seekers from the White House, and what are its main conditions? All details are clearly outlined in the special plan below:

Financial cost of the service: In addition to the current standard visa fee ($185), a separate $750 is charged for expedited processing;

Guaranteed short timeframe: After the specified additional amount is successfully paid, a consular interview will be arranged for you within exactly 10 business days;

Trial period: This program is currently being launched as a temporary pilot (experimental) project and will be valid from July 1 to December 31, 2026;

Geographic coverage areas: This type of premium service is not available in all embassies and consulates worldwide, but only in certain selected ones (their full and detailed list is expected to be officially announced by the Department of State soon).

Most important note: It should be separately remembered that this $750 payment does not guarantee the issuance of a US visa in any way, nor does it influence the consul's decision. This amount serves solely to speed up the interview date as much as possible, bypassing long queues that can stretch for months.

Analysts note that due to the consistent tightening of migration policy in the US recently, waiting times for live and electronic queues for B1/B2 category visas have increased dramatically in many countries around the world, including our region. In some cases, citizens had to wait for their turn for months, or even half a year. The newly established premium service is exactly what is needed for people who value time over money and are ready to pay for speed, while also helping to partially alleviate the excessive load on the system.

This project is currently being implemented in the format of a temporary legal rule, and depending on the test results at the end of the year, the issue of making it permanent will be considered. According to official information from the US Department of State, the set price of $750 for the service is not pulled out of thin air, but is carefully calculated based on the actual administrative expenses incurred by the state to organize this expedited process.

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