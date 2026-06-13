Pakistan Prime Minister says US and Iran are close to a deal

·1·World
Pakistan Prime Minister says US and Iran are close to a deal

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made an important statement regarding negotiations between the US and Iran. He stated that the parties are closer than ever to a peace agreement.

Sharif emphasized that the process could be concluded within the next 24 hours. The agreement is expected to be signed electronically first, with technical-level talks to follow next week.

The Pakistani Prime Minister expressed gratitude to the US and Iran for their efforts in the negotiations. He expressed hope that this agreement would lay the foundation for long-term peace in the region.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva
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