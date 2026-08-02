Demographic changes in Uzbekistan: birth rate is declining, mortality is increasing

·29·Society
Demographic changes in Uzbekistan: birth rate is declining, mortality is increasing

In January-June, the natural population growth in the country declined significantly. Serious changes are being recorded in statistics.

Why is the birth rate declining in Uzbekistan? Why are mortality figures increasing?

In the first half of 2026, the population growth rate dropped to a level not seen in recent years. Births are decreasing while deaths are increasing — the main factors affecting the demographic situation are revealed in this article.

Birth rates

  • In January-June 2026, 373.4 thousand children were born.

  • This is 32.1 thousand less compared to the same period last year.

  • The decline in births continues in the latest reporting periods as well.

Mortality cases

  • During the reporting period, 86.9 thousand deaths were recorded.

  • This is 2.8 thousand more than last year's figure.

The changes in the demographic situation pose new tasks for the socio-economic and healthcare sectors in the country.

What are your thoughts on these changes in birth and mortality rates? Leave a comment on the topic and share the article with your friends on Telegram or other social networks!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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