YouTube Settles Teen's Social Media Addiction Lawsuit

·29·World
YouTube Settles Teen's Social Media Addiction Lawsuit

YouTube, owned by Google, has settled a lawsuit filed by a 15-year-old teenager from Florida regarding social media addiction. This is seen as further legal pressure on tech companies accused of exacerbating the mental health crisis among children.

Court documents state that the teenager, identified by the initials R.K.C., accused YouTube, Meta, TikTok, and Snap of using mechanisms specifically designed to make users addicted. In particular, the infinite content feed and autoplay features were cited as causes for excessive use, leading to anxiety, insomnia, and other issues.

Google stated in its statement that it has focused on developing the platform to be safe and age-appropriate for children. The company reminded that it launched the YouTube Kids app specifically for children in 2015.

This case is part of more than a thousand similar lawsuits in California. Previously, a 20-year-old girl won $6 million in damages after accusing Meta and YouTube of creating systems that addict young users.

Meanwhile, another court in New Mexico ordered Meta to pay $375 million for misleading users about child safety. Thousands of lawsuits related to social media activities are currently ongoing across the US.

YouTubeGoogleMetaTikTokSnap
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Man Imprisoned After More Than 300 Pythons Found in His HomeMan Imprisoned After More Than 300 Pythons Found in His HomeToday, 14:5184-Year-Old Woman Guarding an Island Alone for 53 Years84-Year-Old Woman Guarding an Island Alone for 53 YearsToday, 14:06Elon Musk Loses Trillionaire Status, Drops from RecordElon Musk Loses Trillionaire Status, Drops from RecordToday, 13:05Unknown Disease Spreads in Congo: 14 DeadUnknown Disease Spreads in Congo: 14 DeadToday, 13:00Offering $15,000 to Work as a BearOffering $15,000 to Work as a BearToday, 10:58Kyrgyzstan Proposes Land Swap with KazakhstanKyrgyzstan Proposes Land Swap with KazakhstanYesterday, 22:40
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
A project that amazed the world: the first farm for animal-free meat production has been launched
A project that amazed the world: the first farm for animal-free meat production has been launched
Record-breaking hot years await the world
Record-breaking hot years await the world
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A rare Blue Moon will appear in the sky this week
A rare Blue Moon will appear in the sky this week