YouTube Settles Teen's Social Media Addiction Lawsuit

YouTube, owned by Google, has settled a lawsuit filed by a 15-year-old teenager from Florida regarding social media addiction. This is seen as further legal pressure on tech companies accused of exacerbating the mental health crisis among children.

Court documents state that the teenager, identified by the initials R.K.C., accused YouTube, Meta, TikTok, and Snap of using mechanisms specifically designed to make users addicted. In particular, the infinite content feed and autoplay features were cited as causes for excessive use, leading to anxiety, insomnia, and other issues.

Google stated in its statement that it has focused on developing the platform to be safe and age-appropriate for children. The company reminded that it launched the YouTube Kids app specifically for children in 2015.

This case is part of more than a thousand similar lawsuits in California. Previously, a 20-year-old girl won $6 million in damages after accusing Meta and YouTube of creating systems that addict young users.

Meanwhile, another court in New Mexico ordered Meta to pay $375 million for misleading users about child safety. Thousands of lawsuits related to social media activities are currently ongoing across the US.