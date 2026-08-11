Harry Kane to Win the European Golden Shoe for the Second Time in His Career

·53·Sport
Harry Kane to Win the European Golden Shoe for the Second Time in His Career

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane will receive the prestigious Golden Shoe, awarded to Europe’s top scorer, for the second time in his career. According to Goal.com, the England captain was named the continent’s best across all leagues for his outstanding performances and goal-scoring spree during the completed season, and he will be formally presented with the award on August 19. Goal.com reports this.

The footballer’s statistics for the 2025–26 season are truly remarkable. Harry Kane scored 36 goals for Bayern Munich in the German Bundesliga. This tally earned him 72 points in the ranking, securing a prestigious first place ahead of rivals such as Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé, last season’s winner.

Records and a historic season

This achievement will go down as the second Golden Shoe of the former Tottenham striker’s career. He was also unrivalled in the 2023–24 season. In addition, the experienced forward scored a total of 61 goals for Bayern across all competitions, setting an outright record and earning worldwide recognition through his performances for the German club.

Bundesliga executive director Marc Lenz praised the player’s impact on the German top flight. In an interview with the league’s official website, he said: «Harry Kane has shaped the image of the Bundesliga and international football for many years with his high-level performances. His 36 goals last season once again proved his finishing instinct and ability».

German football’s leading force

It is worth noting that Harry Kane was not the only Bundesliga representative among the leading scorers. Stuttgart striker Deniz Undav finished ninth in the final ranking, securing a place in the top 10, while Borussia Dortmund forward Serhou Guirassy was ranked 13th. These figures show that the German league remains a key destination for Europe’s most prolific forwards.

The history of the Golden Shoe is closely linked to German football, and with this achievement Harry Kane is following in the footsteps of legendary scorers such as Gerd Müller and Robert Lewandowski. They also shone in the German league and won the award in their time, and the English striker is now successfully carrying on those high standards.

Harry KaneBayern MunichGolden ShoeBundesligaErling Haaland
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