Strong Mudflow Sweeps Away Car in Kyrgyzstan: 6 Dead

·7·World
Strong Mudflow Sweeps Away Car in Kyrgyzstan: 6 Dead

A powerful mudflow on the Osh–Alay highway in Kyrgyzstan has led to tragic consequences. At least six people were killed as a result of the incident.

According to reports, the tragedy occurred on June 24. The strong mudflow swept away a passenger car traveling along the road.

So far, no specific information has been provided regarding the identities of the deceased and injured, or how many people were inside the car. Relevant services are clarifying the details of the event.

Rescuers continue search and rescue operations at the scene. The situation in the area is under control.

Experts attribute the increase in mudflows, floods, and other natural disasters in recent years to climate change.

KyrgyzstanOshAlay
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