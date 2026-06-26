The World's Loneliest Hotel: A License is Required to Visit

A unique hotel located in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, between Florida and Cuba, is attracting travelers' attention. 23-year-old Spanish travel blogger Ruben Holgado shared his impressions of this unusual place, calling it "the loneliest hotel in the world."

The Barcelona-based blogger posted a detailed video of the trip on his YouTube channel in May. The video was viewed nearly 900,000 times in a short period. Later, he posted a shorter version on Instagram, where it also garnered thousands of likes.

The hotel is accessible only by boat and is located approximately one hour from the coast of Key West. The most interesting part is that the hotel is officially registered as a ship. Therefore, guests are required to have a boat operator's license to stay there.

Such an unusual vacation is not cheap. The price for a five-night stay is 3,458 US dollars.

According to Ruben Holgado, the hotel owner, "Captain Chris," sent him a list of necessary food and other equipment before the trip. He also warned that sharks are common in the area and that rescue services might be needed in emergencies.

The traveler mentioned that a tropical storm began during the trip. For a while, he wondered if staying alone in the middle of the ocean was the right decision. However, the storm passed without any serious consequences.

Listed on the Airbnb platform as "Tiki Suites," this cottage is ranked among the top 10 percent of properties. It features amenities such as air conditioning, a special wooden bed, and a hidden television. Dolphins, manatees, stingrays, and various tropical fish can be observed around the area.

The blogger noted that the hotel also has a collection of DVDs, including films like "The Shawshank Redemption," "Django Unchained," "The Aviator," and "The Notebook." However, since he was in the middle of the ocean, he symbolically chose to watch James Cameron's famous film "Titanic."

During the trip, Ruben Holgado went snorkeling to see sunken ships, went paddleboarding, and caught fish for dinner. He emphasized that this trip was one of the most unusual and memorable adventures of his life.