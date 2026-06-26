Youngest Guest at EU Ministerial Meeting — A Three-Month-Old Baby

·42·World
Youngest Guest at EU Ministerial Meeting — A Three-Month-Old Baby

The European Union's ministerial meeting on climate issues held in Luxembourg was marked by an unusual event. For the first time, a baby of only three months became a participant in an official event.

Sweden's Climate Minister Romina Purmohato brought her three-month-old son, Adam, to the meeting. The minister emphasized that she wanted to show that parenthood and public service can be balanced, and that parents should not be forced to choose between work and family.

Representatives of the European Council stated that this is the first time in the institution's history that a baby has attended a ministerial-level meeting.

For context, parents in Sweden are granted a total of 16 months of paid parental leave. 30-year-old Romina Purmohato was recognized as the youngest minister in the country's history when she was appointed in 2022. She recently returned to her duties following her parental leave.

SwedenRomina PurmohatoLuxembourgEuropean Council
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