Progress MS-35 Cargo Spacecraft Successfully Tested

·36·Technology
Progress MS-35 Cargo Spacecraft Successfully Tested

At the Baikonur Cosmodrome, the Progress MS-35 cargo spacecraft successfully passed its next important milestone — airtightness tests. The process began at the start of last week, and specialists are now continuing technical preparations in a systematic manner. Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the spacecraft was placed in a special vacuum chamber that fully simulates the conditions of outer space. During the test, gas was supplied through special pipes to all its compartments and lines to verify the system’s tightness.

Automated Inspection Results

According to the Roscosmos State Corporation, automated inspections conducted under ground conditions found no defects or concerns regarding the airtightness of the spacecraft’s compartments and onboard systems. This indicates that the vehicle is ready for the harsh conditions of space.

After the tests were successfully completed, Progress MS-35 was returned to its primary work area. Engineers have now connected it to ground testing equipment and begun the next stage of preflight preparations.

International Space Station Resupply

This mission plays an important role in the program to supply the International Space Station (ISS) with essential cargo. According to the plans, the launch of the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket that will take Progress MS-35 into space is scheduled for September of this year.

The flight will reportedly be the 96th joint mission under the International Space Station resupply program. Specialists emphasize that these successful tests will help ensure a safe and stable launch in the future.

SpaceProgress MS-35ISSBaikonurTechnology
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