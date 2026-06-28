Tucker Carlson: “We Were Lied to About Islam”

Famous American journalist Tucker Carlson has openly admitted that his long-held views on Islam and Muslims were wrong. In an interview with Sky News he stated that some of the opinions he expressed for many years did not correspond to the truth. This was reported by Newsweek publication.

Carlson said that for a long time, he presented ideas on television portraying Islam as a danger, and at the time, he sincerely believed these words.

“I have said many times on television: 'The problem is Islam. The problem is Muslims. They all want to kill us. They are crazy. They follow a bloodthirsty creed created by Muhammad in the 7th century.' And I believed it myself,” Carlson said.

He noted that today he considers those views to be completely wrong.

“I was panicked back then. Because I truly believed it. Now I know that none of these ideas are correct. But at that time, I believed them,” the journalist added.

During the interview, Carlson also revealed that his attitude toward Israel has changed drastically. According to him, there is a huge difference between the Israel he saw several decades ago and the country today.

“Israel has completely changed. I feel sorry for Israel. But there is no resemblance between the Israel I first visited decades ago and today's Israel,” he said.

The journalist's critical stance toward Israeli policy has intensified in recent years. This has also increased accusations of antisemitism against him. However, Carlson has firmly denied these claims.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has characterized him as one of the most influential figures bringing antisemitic views and conspiracy theories into the public information space.

In October 2025, Carlson invited Nick Fuentes, who promotes nationalist ideas, onto his show. During the interview, Fuentes blamed Jews for many of the world's problems.

In April 2026, Carlson BBC host Victoria Derbyshire debated on this very topic.

The journalist emphasized that his criticism of the Israeli government's policies is not related to ethnicity or religion.