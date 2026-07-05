Death toll from earthquake in Venezuela nears 3,000

·54·World
Death toll from earthquake in Venezuela nears 3,000

The number of people killed in the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela has risen sharply, reaching nearly 3,000. Although ten days have passed since the natural disaster, thousands of people are still considered missing.

According to the speaker of the country's parliament, Jorge Rodríguez, the latest estimates show that the number of earthquake victims has reached 2,954. Additionally, more than 16,592 citizens have sustained various degrees of injuries.

Currently, international rescue teams are gradually concluding search and rescue operations in the rubble. Experts note that in natural disasters like earthquakes, the most critical time to rescue survivors is the initial 72 hours . After this period, the probability of survival drops sharply.

According to witnesses, because rescue services had not yet arrived in the first hours of the disaster, local residents were forced to clear the rubble themselves to save their loved ones.

At present, authorities state that the search for the missing continues. At the same time, efforts to mitigate the consequences of the earthquake and provide assistance to the victims are being consistently carried out.

VenezuelaJorge Rodríguez
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Girl Who Cleaned a Space Toilet Now Leads Mars ProjectGirl Who Cleaned a Space Toilet Now Leads Mars ProjectToday, 22:26Dog Named Tsunami Finds 26 People Alive Under RubbleDog Named Tsunami Finds 26 People Alive Under RubbleToday, 21:58Why did Mojtaba Khamenei not attend his father's funeral?Why did Mojtaba Khamenei not attend his father's funeral?Today, 21:15Mysterious Cave in the Cliffs Still Baffles ScientistsMysterious Cave in the Cliffs Still Baffles ScientistsToday, 20:40Ronaldo Sent a Video Message to a Child Who Lost His Family in the EarthquakeRonaldo Sent a Video Message to a Child Who Lost His Family in the EarthquakeToday, 18:19Moscow-Sochi Flight Turns Into a Real Concert VenueMoscow-Sochi Flight Turns Into a Real Concert VenueToday, 18:00
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12