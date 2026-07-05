Death toll from earthquake in Venezuela nears 3,000

The number of people killed in the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela has risen sharply, reaching nearly 3,000. Although ten days have passed since the natural disaster, thousands of people are still considered missing.

According to the speaker of the country's parliament, Jorge Rodríguez, the latest estimates show that the number of earthquake victims has reached 2,954. Additionally, more than 16,592 citizens have sustained various degrees of injuries.

Currently, international rescue teams are gradually concluding search and rescue operations in the rubble. Experts note that in natural disasters like earthquakes, the most critical time to rescue survivors is the initial 72 hours . After this period, the probability of survival drops sharply.

According to witnesses, because rescue services had not yet arrived in the first hours of the disaster, local residents were forced to clear the rubble themselves to save their loved ones.

At present, authorities state that the search for the missing continues. At the same time, efforts to mitigate the consequences of the earthquake and provide assistance to the victims are being consistently carried out.