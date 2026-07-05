Mysterious Cave in the Cliffs Still Baffles Scientists

A mysterious cave called Culver Hole, located in the cliffs of the Welsh coast, has baffled historians for centuries. Legends of pirates, smugglers, and secret passages regarding this place still live on in folk tradition. However, experts do not have a definitive answer as to who built this structure, when, or for what purpose.

Helen Nicholas, head of the Gower Unearthed organization, recalls seeing the cave for the first time at the age of six with her father. She says that after turning between the rocks and seeing the stone wall and various shaped windows, she imagined it as a "castle inside a cliff."

Many believe the structure to be a dovecote, as there are suitable shelves for birds inside. However, Ruth Ridge, a volunteer for the Gower Society and National Trust, views this idea with skepticism.

"If this were simply a dovecote, why would they build it in such a hard-to-reach place? We still do not know who built it and for what purpose," she says.

According to Helen, entering the cave is dangerous in itself. Below, the crashing sea waves, damp air, and echoes lend the place an even more mysterious atmosphere. Therefore, anyone who sees this place can easily imagine it as a hideout for smugglers.

Some accounts suggest that the famous smuggler John Lucas used this cave. In some sources, he is even referred to as a "pirate." However, no reliable evidence confirming these claims has been found so far.

Researchers believe the structure may date back to the 13th or 14th centuries. There are also legends that a castle once stood atop the cliff. But no archaeological evidence has been found to prove this.

Another aspect that surprises experts is how well the structure has been preserved to this day. Despite the impact of sea winds and strong waves, the brick walls still stand firm. The decorations at the top of the windows and the carefully crafted bricks show that special attention was paid to the construction.

For this reason, scientists are not fully convinced that the structure served only as a dovecote. According to them, Culver Hole remains one of the most intriguing historical puzzles for which an answer has yet to be found.