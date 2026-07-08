YouTuber creates robotic wheelchair for his paralyzed father

A famous YouTuber has built an innovative robotic wheelchair capable of navigating mountainous and uneven terrain to improve his paralyzed father's quality of life. The device quickly gained significant attention on social media.

The project is based on a dog-like robotic platform developed by the Chinese company Unitree. To adapt the robot to his father's needs, the creator added a custom seat, control handles, and headlights for nighttime movement.

Additionally, the robot's software has been redesigned. As a result, the device can move much more freely on stairs, uneven paths, and complex terrains compared to a standard wheelchair.

The creator notes that the project is still in the testing phase. In some cases, the robot may lose its balance and fall. Nevertheless, he continues to work on improving the device, strengthening the safety system, and turning it into a reliable transport vehicle for daily use.