In Surkhandarya, a mother allowed her 7th-grade son to drive a car

·36·Society
In Surkhandarya, a mother allowed her 7th-grade son to drive a car

A video showing a minor being allowed to drive a car in the Surkhandarya region has gone viral on social media, sparking public discussion. The Road Safety Service has conducted an investigation into the incident.

It was determined that the incident took place in the Uzun district of the Surkhandarya region. The video shows a 7th-grade student driving a Tracker model car, while his mother, sitting next to him, expresses her pride in her son's driving.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the 38-year-old woman had allowed her son to drive the car in honor of his birthday. During the conversation, the student mentioned that his mother had taught him how to drive. He also stated that he is currently more interested in earning money than in his studies.

Measures have been taken in accordance with the law. The vehicle was impounded, and an administrative report was drawn up against the woman for failing to properly fulfill her parental responsibilities and for handing over a vehicle to a person without a driving license.

Officials reminded the public that allowing minors to drive is not only a violation of the law but also poses a serious threat to road safety.

SurkhandaryaUzunRoad Safety ServiceTracker
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