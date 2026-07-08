In Tashkent, a person who stole a Spark wanted to bet on a Portugal match

·45·Society
In Tashkent, a person who stole a Spark wanted to bet on a Portugal match

A person who stole a Spark car from a gas station area in the Yunusabad district of Tashkent has been apprehended.

It is reported that the suspect planned to dismantle the car and sell it for parts. He intended to bet the proceeds at a betting shop on a victory for the Portugal national team.

According to him, he hoped to pay off his existing debts with the winnings from the Portugal game.

Law enforcement officers found the stolen vehicle in the Bektemir district. The car has been returned to its owner.

Currently, investigative actions are being carried out against the suspect.

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