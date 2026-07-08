Criminal case initiated following accident involving Lacetti, Kia K5, and Zeekr

·53·Society
Criminal case initiated following accident involving Lacetti, Kia K5, and Zeekr

A severe traffic accident in the Yunusabad district of Tashkent has resulted in two deaths and injuries to three others, including two children, the Tashkent City Department of Internal Affairs reported.

The incident occurred on June 30 at approximately 05:10 AM at the intersection of Amir Temur and Bogishamol streets. The accident involved a Lacetti, a Kia K5, and a Zeekr.

Footage circulating on social media shows the Lacetti driver attempting to make a turn when the speeding Zeekr swerves around it, followed by the Kia K5, which was unable to avoid a collision. The force of the impact split the Lacetti in two.

According to the Tashkent City Department of Internal Affairs, two people inside the Lacetti died. Three other passengers were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Preliminary investigation data suggests that the Kia K5 and Zeekr were being driven by underage school students. It is highly likely that they were engaged in an illegal street race.

The student behind the wheel of the Kia K5 stated that he had taken the car without his father's permission. He apologized to the families of the deceased, his own parents, and the public for the incident.

The driver of the Zeekr admitted to fleeing the scene. He claimed that he had gone home in a state of shock following the event.

A public discussion regarding the incident was held, attended by neighborhood activists, teachers from the schools the students attended, and other students.

The Investigative Department of the Tashkent City Department of Internal Affairs has initiated a criminal case under Article 266, Part 3, Clause "a" of the Criminal Code. This article covers violations of traffic safety or the operation of vehicles that result in human fatalities.

An investigative team has been formed for the case. Preliminary investigative actions are currently ongoing.

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