Shahzoda Muhammedova shares moments from her vacation in Bodrum with her children

·0·Culture
Shahzoda Muhammedova shares moments from her vacation in Bodrum with her children

Uzbek actress and blogger Shahzoda Muhammedova is spending her summer vacation in the popular Turkish city of Bodrum. The artist traveled with her children and is sharing moments of her holiday with fans through her social media pages.

The footage shows Shahzoda Muhammedova spending quality time with her children on the seashore. Fans are leaving warm comments on the photos, which are filled with a cozy family atmosphere and beautiful scenery.

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