Mirziyoyev's visit to Belarus concludes: a new stage in relations begins

·0·Uzbekistan
Mirziyoyev's visit to Belarus concludes: a new stage in relations begins

The official visit of the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, to Belarus has concluded. At the capital's airport, the head of our state was seen off by the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko.

The negotiations held in Minsk were assessed as a significant political event for the relations between the two countries. The signing of a declaration on strategic partnership at the end of the visit marked the beginning of a new stage of cooperation.

Mirziyoyev's visit to Belarus concludes: a new stage in relations begins

Important negotiations held in Minsk

During the visit, Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Alexander Lukashenko held talks in a narrow format.

Expanded meetings were also held with the participation of official delegations. Issues regarding the further development of bilateral relations, the expansion of areas of cooperation, and the implementation of new projects were discussed.

Mirziyoyev's visit to Belarus concludes: a new stage in relations begins

Emphasis placed on political dialogue and inter-parliamentary ties

The heads of state emphasized the importance of further activating political dialogue.

At the same time, the issue of strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation was specifically noted. The parties confirmed their firm commitment to the long-term development of multifaceted partnership.

Mirziyoyev's visit to Belarus concludes: a new stage in relations begins

Declaration on strategic partnership signed

At the conclusion of the negotiations, the Presidents of Uzbekistan and Belarus signed a declaration on establishing strategic partnership relations.

This document is expected to elevate cooperation between the two countries to a new level. A ceremony for the exchange of bilateral documents also took place in the presence of the Presidents.

Mirziyoyev's visit to Belarus concludes: a new stage in relations begins

The visit was assessed as a historic event

In statements made to media representatives, it was emphasized that this official visit is a historic event in the development of Uzbekistan-Belarus relations.

It was noted that the visit holds significant importance as the beginning of a new stage in strengthening cooperation between the countries.

Mirziyoyev's visit to Belarus concludes: a new stage in relations begins

The President departed for Tashkent

After the conclusion of the official visit events, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev departed for Tashkent.

Following the negotiations in Minsk, the main focus will now be on translating the signed documents and agreed-upon initiatives into practical results.

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