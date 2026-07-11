Woman recruited for terrorist attack through “romantic relationship”

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced that it had prevented a terrorist attack being prepared against a high-ranking military officer of the Ministry of Defense in Moscow.

According to the agency, a Russian female citizen born in 2001 has been arrested in connection with this case. The FSB claims she was cooperating with Ukrainian special services.

It is reported that the woman was recruited via WhatsApp in 2024. She was tasked with St. Petersburgcollecting information about certain objects in Moscow and St. Petersburg, monitoring the military officer's residence and vehicle, and transmitting the gathered data to a coordinator in Ukraine.

The FSB stated that the woman had prepared a rented apartment for the person planning to carry out the attack. Furthermore, service representatives noted that to recruit her, the Ukrainian coordinator posed as someone who had romantic feelings for her, promising to continue a romantic relationship.

The Russian FSB stated that investigation into this case is ongoing.