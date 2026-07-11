Window breaks during flight: passenger partially sucked out

On a flight from Greece to Germany, Ryanair experienced a dangerous incident. Shortly after takeoff, a window was damaged, causing a sudden drop in cabin pressure. As a result, a passenger was partially sucked out of the aircraft.

It is reported that the incident occurred on July 10th on a German flight heading to Memmingen Airport from Thessaloniki, Boeing 737 aircraft. Following the incident, the crew immediately turned the plane around and decided to make an emergency landing at Thessaloniki Airport.

According to preliminary information, the injured passenger was a Serbian citizen. They were immediately taken to the AHEPA University Hospital in Thessaloniki. Officials stated that their life is not in danger and doctors are assessing the extent of the injuries.

According to Serbian media reports, the passenger's head and shoulders were pulled outside the plane during the depressurization. Other passengers managed to grab them and pull them back inside.

Ryanair confirmed that the plane landed safely in Thessaloniki due to the incident and all passengers were returned to the terminal. The company has not yet provided a specific explanation as to how the window was damaged.

Currently, Boeing and the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are participating in the investigation into the incident.

According to local media, a part from the engine area may have detached at the start of the flight and struck the window, causing the sudden drop in cabin pressure.

It is worth noting that in 2018, a similar tragic incident occurred on a Boeing 737 NG aircraft. At that time, a damaged window caused a passenger to be sucked out and killed. Following that event, aviation safety requirements were further tightened.