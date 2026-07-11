Uzbek driver in the US charged in footballer's death

·50·World
Uzbek driver in the US charged in footballer's death

A 42-year-old Uzbek truck driver, Behzod Asrorov, is facing serious charges in the US following a fatal traffic accident. The tragedy resulted in the death of a 21-year-old goalkeeper from the University of Massachusetts football team.

Investigators allege that the driver attempted to conceal data regarding the truck's movements after the crash. The case has sparked new debates in the US regarding language proficiency and safety requirements for foreign drivers.

How did the accident happen?

According to investigative materials, the truck driven by Behzod Asrorov collided with the car the athlete was traveling in.

After the impact, the truck veered into oncoming traffic, causing collisions involving several other vehicles.

As a result of the incident, the 21-year-old goalkeeper of the University of Massachusetts football team died from his injuries.

Police used an online translator

It is reported that Asrorov arrived in the US in 2024 via a green card. Because he did not speak English, police officers communicated with him using an online translator.

This specific detail further intensified debates in the US regarding language requirements for truck drivers.

What evidence are investigators presenting?

According to law enforcement, the driver may have attempted to destroy or hide certain evidence after the accident.

The investigation noted the following:

  • the truck's dashcam was disconnected;

  • three mobile phones were damaged;

  • the device recording the driver's work hours and movement was tampered with.

Investigators believe these actions were taken to hide information about the truck's movements leading up to the crash.

What charges were filed?

Behzod Asrorov has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

His guilt has not yet been definitively confirmed by the court. Investigation and legal proceedings are ongoing.

The tragedy has also become a political debate

The incident caused a major stir in the US public. The US Secretary of Transportation has called for restrictions on truck drivers who do not have sufficient English language proficiency.

This case is now expected to lead to significant discussions not only regarding one person's liability but also about language and qualification requirements for commercial drivers in the US.

USAUzbekistanTruck AccidentLegal CaseRoad Safety
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