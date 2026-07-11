Horrific murder in Britain: Prominent politician Ann Widdecombe killed in her home

·46·World
Horrific murder in Britain: Prominent politician Ann Widdecombe killed in her home

In Great Britain, Ann Widdecombe, a famous politician and former Member of Parliament known for her right-wing conservative views, has been found murdered in her home. This horrific incident has shaken the country's political circles. Although police have arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of murder, it is currently stated that the crime is not linked to political motives or terrorism. Zamin.uz has gathered the details of the crime and the reaction of the British leadership.

Murder details and suspect

British law enforcement agencies have released the first official information regarding the horrific incident:

  • The body of 78-year-old Ann Widdecombe was found on July 9 in her home in the village of Haytor Vale, located near Dartmoor National Park in the county of Devon, southwest England.

  • Law enforcement agencies officially reported the incident on July 10 after the suspect was apprehended.

  • The 26-year-old man suspected of the murder was arrested in the town of Newton Abbot.

  • Devon and Cornwall Police Chief Constable Matt Longman stated that the deceased had sustained severe injuries.

  • Police confirmed that the suspect is a British citizen and provided a preliminary conclusion that the crime is not related to acts of terrorism or political motives. Investigations are ongoing.

Who was Ann Widdecombe? (Political career)

Ann Widdecombe was known in the British political arena for her uncompromising and firm views:

  • Parliamentary career: She served as a Member of Parliament for the Conservative Party in the House of Commons from 1987 to 2010.

  • Role in government: Between 1990 and 1997, she served as a junior minister in the departments of social security, employment, and the home office under Prime Minister John Major.

  • Firm position: She opposed the expansion of abortion rights and the legalization of euthanasia, but advocated for the restoration of the death penalty in the country.

  • Brexit and later years: After leaving Parliament, she participated in popular television reality shows. Later, she became a Member of the European Parliament for the Brexit Party led by Nigel Farage. From 2023, she was an active representative and speaker for the Reform UK party, known for its strict anti-immigration policy.

Official London's reaction: The country is in shock

Following the politician's death, Great Britain's current and former leaders expressed their condolences:

Keir Starmer (Prime Minister of Great Britain): “This is truly horrific news. My thoughts are with her family and loved ones. Ann Widdecombe was a figure who held a significant place in British political life for many years.” The Prime Minister also emphasized that the safety of the country's lawmakers is a priority for the state, calling for the protection of common values regardless of political views.

Nigel Farage (Leader of the Reform UK party): Stating that he was deeply shocked by the politician's death, he highlighted that the lives of public figures are becoming increasingly dangerous.

Boris Johnson (Former Prime Minister of Britain): Called Ann Widdecombe a “devoted supporter of the Brexit cause and a powerful orator,” assessing her passing as a great loss for the country.

Ann WiddecombeGreat BritainPoliticsCrimeReform UK
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