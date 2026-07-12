Former Emir of Qatar passes away, 4-day mourning declared in the country

Former Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, father of the current head of state Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, has passed away at the age of 74. A four-day official mourning period has been declared in the country following his death, according to local official sources.

It is reported that mourning events will be held across Qatar starting July 13. In connection with this, the operations of government institutions and several public organizations have been temporarily suspended, and national flags have been flown at half-mast.

Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani ruled Qatar from 1995 to 2013 and is recognized as one of the statesmen who made a significant contribution to the country's modern development.

During his leadership, Qatar's economy developed rapidly, international investments increased, and the country became one of the world's largest exporters of liquefied natural gas. At the same time, Qatar's international political and economic influence grew significantly.

During the former Emir's reign, the Al Jazeera media network was established in 1996. This television channel later became one of the most influential media outlets in the world. Additionally, in 2004, the country's first permanent Constitution was adopted, creating a legal framework for women's participation in local elections.

In 2013, Sheikh Hamad voluntarily transferred power to his son, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. This was considered a rare political decision in the history of the Persian Gulf states.

Today, Qatar is widely known for its active participation on the international stage, its leadership in the energy sector, and as the host of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.