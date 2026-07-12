US Senator Lindsey Graham dies at 71

·0·World
US Senator Lindsey Graham dies at 71

US Senator Lindsey Graham has died at the age of 71. His press office announced the news via his official X and Facebook social media pages.

The statement said that the senator passed away on Saturday evening, July 11, following a brief and sudden illness.

“US Senator Lindsey Graham passed away on Saturday evening, July 11, following a brief and sudden illness. Senator Graham’s family expresses their gratitude for the prayers and support shown during this difficult time and requests that their privacy be respected,” the official statement reads.

US President Donald Trump also confirmed the senator's passing.

“Senator Lindsey Graham was one of the greatest people and senators I have ever known. He always worked for the interests of the people and was a true patriot for America. We will miss Lindsey Graham dearly,” Trump wrote.

NBC News, citing police sources, reported that emergency medical personnel arrived at the senator's home following a call regarding cardiac arrest.

For reference, Lindsey Graham was born in 1955. He had served as a US Senator from South Carolina since January 2003. Since January 2025, he had been serving as the Chairman of the US Senate Budget Committee.

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