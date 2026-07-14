Heavy flash floods hit Sughd Province, Tajikistan

On July 11, a heavy flash flood occurred in the village of Darg, Ayni District, Sughd Province, Tajikistan. Videos circulating on social media show mud and debris rushing down from the mountains at high speed, damaging roads, bridges, and some infrastructure.

Footage captured by local residents shows the force of the flood and the damage caused to the area. The incident spread rapidly on social media, sparking discussions among users.

As of July 13, Tajikistan's responsible authorities have not provided detailed information regarding casualties or injuries, nor the extent of the damage caused by the incident.

Previously, the Tajikistan Meteorological Service had warned the public about the high risk of heavy rainfall and subsequent flash floods in the country's mountainous regions.