In an emergency address to the nation, U.S. President Donald Trump spoke about serious "vulnerabilities" in the country's electoral system and disclosed previously classified intelligence. According to him, the Beijing administration may have carried out one of the largest cyber-operations in U.S. history to alter the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Zamin.uz Presents the details of the 25-minute live broadcast from the White House and the sensational claims put forward by Trump.

Trump's Sensational Statement: Key Figures and Claims

On July 17, President Trump appeared live on the White House's official YouTube channel to release intelligence materials regarding the People's Republic of China's alleged interference during the 2020 election campaign. The most important claims made in this address are summarized in the table below:

Direction / Claim Detailed Information Leaked Data China stole, purchased, or obtained through cyberattacks the personal data (names, phone numbers, home addresses, party affiliation) of 220 million American voters. Illegal Registration Approximately 278,000 non-U.S. citizens were registered as voters in four states. Beijing's Goals To ensure Donald Trump's defeat in the election, manipulate votes, and pay large sums of money to journalists who wrote critical material against the White House leader. Reasons for Interference Billions of dollars in tariffs imposed on China by the Trump administration and plans to strengthen U.S. military power.

'Deep State' Accused: Trump Targets Intelligence Agencies

Donald Trump explained why this classified intelligence had been kept secret from the public and the president personally for many years. He directly blamed representatives of the "deep state" within U.S. intelligence services.

"They deliberately hid China's interference in our elections. By keeping this information secret, they deceived not only the American people but also the head of state," Trump emphasized.

In this regard, the President instructed a number of powerful agencies, including the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the Department of Justice, the FBI, and the CIA, to immediately conduct a full investigation into the matter. He demanded the dismissal of all officials involved in concealing the information and the opening of criminal cases against them if sufficient grounds exist.

Furthermore, Trump warned that not only China, but also Russia, Iran, North Korea, and other rival nations could exploit such vulnerabilities in the U.S. electoral system for their own interests.

Note: As of now, final conclusions from independent analysts and official investigative bodies regarding these serious allegations made by U.S. President Donald Trump have not been presented to the public.