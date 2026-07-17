Freight train trapped in flames in Canada

·37·World
Freight train trapped in flames in Canada

A freight train traveling in the north of Canada's Ontario province was trapped in flames due to a massive forest fire. Terrifying videos filmed from the engineer's cabin have gone viral on social media, sparking widespread discussion.

It is reported that the fire covered a large area in a short time. As the flames surrounded the railway, the locomotive crew prioritized safety, stopped the train, and were forced to leave the dangerous area on foot.

According to preliminary information, no one was injured in the incident. The extent of the damage to the train has not yet been disclosed.

Currently, efforts to extinguish the major forest fires continuing in northern Ontario are ongoing. Expertsstate that hot weather and strong winds are causing the fire to spread rapidly, keeping rescue services on high alert.

CanadaOntarioForest FireFreight TrainEmergency
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