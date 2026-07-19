Tate Brothers Arrested Again in the USA

·41·World
Tate Brothers Arrested Again in the USA

Yesterday, July 18, well-known bloggers and influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate were arrested in the USA on charges related to rape, human trafficking, and sexual offenses. This was announced by the UK Crown Prosecution Service.

According to the prosecution's statement, 32 new charges have been brought against Andrew Tate. These include seven counts of rape, organizing or facilitating human trafficking for sexual exploitation, causing bodily harm, as well as a number of charges related to indecent images involving children and extreme pornography.

Tristan Tate is accused of sexual assault, two counts of rape, and organizing or facilitating human trafficking for sexual exploitation.

According to investigation data, these crimes were committed between 2010 and 2017. Previously, 21 charges had already been filed against the Tate brothers.

According to The New York Post, the US Marshals Service apprehended the Tate brothers near the James L. Knight Center in Miami. It is reported that Andrew Tate was scheduled to host a bare-knuckle fighting tournament at that location.

For context, Andrew Tate is a four-time world kickboxing champion, and his brother Tristan Tate is a two-time European champion. After their sports careers, they became famous for their controversial statements and activities on social media. As a reminder, in 2024, the Tate brothers also faced criminal charges in Romania regarding human trafficking and other serious crimes.

Andrew TateTristan TateUSAHuman TraffickingCrime
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