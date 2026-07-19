Activist forcibly taken to hospital in India after 20-day hunger strike

·1·World
Activist forcibly taken to hospital in India after 20-day hunger strike

In India, Sonam Wangchuk, a prominent social activist and education expert who had been on a hunger strike for 20 days, was forcibly removed from the protest site by police. This incident has further intensified debates surrounding the country's education system.

The 59-year-old Wangchuk had launched the hunger strike to support the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement, which is demanding reforms in the education sector. Over the course of 20 days, he consumed only salt and water, losing more than 9 kilograms.

On Saturday morning, police and paramilitary forces entered the protest site and removed him from the stage. Law enforcement officers transported him by ambulance to Safdarjang Hospital in Delhi.

Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, demanded that no medical treatment be administered without the consent of his family and doctors.

According to the hospital, the activist is weakened due to the prolonged hunger strike and is suffering from mild dehydration. However, his vital signs remain stable, and he is under constant observation.

The police stated that Wangchuk was transferred to the hospital in accordance with a Delhi High Court order, medical recommendations, and consideration for his health.

Despite calls to end his hunger strike, the activist had previously stated that he would participate in a peaceful march to parliament scheduled for July 20.

In Wangchuk's place, CJP founder Abhijit Dipke has begun an indefinite hunger strike. He stated that the plan for the march to parliament will not be canceled.

The Cockroach Janta Party movement was formed in May as an online initiative against the leaking of test questions in major Indian examinations and other irregularities. Protesters have been demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Following Saturday's events, the movement expanded its demands to include the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Wangchuk's forced removal was sharply criticized by opposition politicians, who described it as an "anti-democratic act." Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also called on the government to listen to the protesters' demands.

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