Ferran Torres repeats Götze's feat: a unique record...

Ferran Torres, who brought Spain its second title in the 2026 World Cup final, has repeated a unique achievement in football history. The Barcelona forward became only the second player to come off the bench and score the winning goal in a World Cup final.

Interestingly, the previous such event also took place in a final against Argentina. Back then, the hero was Mario Götze, and this time, football destiny chose Torres.

The moment Spain waited for arrived in the 106th minute

The regulation time of the decisive match between Spain and Argentina ended in a 0:0 draw. Just as the game seemed headed for a penalty shootout, substitute Ferran Torres waited for his opportunity.

In the 106th minute, the Spanish forward breached Emiliano Martínez's goal, becoming the author of the only goal in the final. This strike secured a 1:0 victory for Spain and the second World Cup title in its history.

Torres scored from Spain's 20th shot on target during the final. Upon entering the pitch, he added speed and sharpness to the attacking line, breaking down an Argentine defense that had remained impenetrable for a long time.

Götze also punished Argentina

Before Ferran Torres, the only player to come off the bench and score a winning goal in a World Cup final was Mario Götze.

The German player entered the pitch in the 88th minute of the 2014 World Cup final and scored against Argentina in the 113th minute of extra time. Germany won 1:0 thanks to that goal, securing their fourth World Cup title.

12 years later, almost the exact same scenario repeated itself:

both players started the final on the bench;

both scored the winning goal in extra time;

in both matches, the opponent was Argentina;

both finals ended with a 1:0 scoreline.

Neither Götze nor Torres were always in the spotlight throughout their respective tournaments, but they managed to score the most important goals of their careers on the biggest stage.

An important distinction: not the first substitute to score in a final

Ferran Torres is not the second player to score as a substitute in a World Cup final, but rather the second substitute to score the winning goal.

Dutchman Dick Nanninga came off the bench in the 1978 final to equalize against Argentina. However, the Netherlands lost 1:3 in extra time. Italians Alessandro Altobelli and German Rudi Völler also scored as substitutes in finals, but their goals did not directly decide the championship.

Therefore, Torres' result holds a special status: with one action, he turned his team into world champions.

Man of the Match

The decisive goal and his active play after entering the pitch also earned Ferran Torres the Man of the Match award. FIFA officially determined the best player after every 2026 World Cup match.

For Torres, this was not just another goal. His name will now be mentioned alongside Andrés Iniesta as a player who brought a World Cup title to Spain.

While Iniesta punished the Netherlands in extra time in 2010, Ferran Torres performed that duty in 2026. Sometimes football searches for a hero for 90 minutes — then he comes off the bench and decides everything with a single strike.