Rodri is the Best Player of the 2026 World Cup, Kylian Mbappe becomes the top scorer

The 2026 World Cup, which concluded on the green pitches of North America, will go down in history not only for the victory of the Spanish national team but also for the individual achievements of the players. According to the results officially announced by FIFA, Spain midfielder Rodri was named the tournament's best player. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

Spanish defensive midfielder Rodri received the Golden Ball award after scoring the most points in a vote conducted by the FIFA Technical Study Group. His reliable performance in the center of the pitch and his contribution to his team's championship run were highly rated by experts. Lionel Messi won the Silver Ball based on the voting results, while Kylian Mbappe completed the top three, taking home the Bronze Ball.

The goalscoring race between Mbappe and Messi

France striker Kylian Mbappe once again proved his prolific form during the tournament. According to Goal.com, he scored 10 goals and provided 4 assists in 769 minutes, winning the Golden Boot award. Mbappe finished two goals ahead of his closest rival, Lionel Messi.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi took the Silver Boot with 8 goals and 4 assists. Young English star Jude Bellingham claimed the Bronze Boot as the tournament's third-highest scorer with 7 goals and 1 assist. These statistics indicate that the expanded format of the World Cup, consisting of 104 matches, was played in a highly attacking spirit.

Spain's absolute hegemony

The Spanish national team claimed not only the main trophy but also almost all individual awards. Unai Simon was named the tournament's best goalkeeper and was awarded the Golden Glove. He managed to keep his goal clean with a series of difficult saves on the road to the final.

The Spaniards also won the 'Best Young Player' category. Pau Cubarsi was deemed peerless among players born after January 1, 2005. The 19-year-old defender impressed FIFA experts with his composure and reliable defensive actions throughout the tournament.

Other important results and winners of the tournament are as follows:

Rodri – Golden Ball (Best Player);

– Golden Ball (Best Player); Kylian Mbappe – Golden Boot (Top Scorer, 10 goals);

– Golden Boot (Top Scorer, 10 goals); Unai Simon – Golden Glove (Best Goalkeeper);

– Golden Glove (Best Goalkeeper); Pau Cubarsi – Best Young Player;

– Best Young Player; Netherlands – FIFA Fair Play Award (Most disciplined team).

It is worth noting that this World Cup held in North America also set a record for spectator attendance – a total of nearly 6.9 million fans visited the stadiums. It became one of the most extensive and profitable competitions in football history.