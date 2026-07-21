Shomurodov's goal could be the best of the 2026 World Cup

Uzbekistan national team captain Eldor Shomurodov's goal against the Democratic Republic of the Congo has been shortlisted for the 2026 World Cup Goal of the Tournament.

FIFA has selected the 12 best goals scored during the tournament. The winner will be determined by a 48-hour fan vote.

Shomurodov scored from an unexpected angle

Eldor Shomurodov opened the scoring in the 10th minute of the third group stage match against DR Congo.

The Uzbek forward struck an unexpected shot from a sharp and difficult angle, lobbing the ball over the goalkeeper into the net. The goal caught fans' attention due to its technical execution, the difficulty of the situation, and the striker's quick decision-making.

This strike was previously recognized as the best goal of the group stage. Now, it competes to be the best goal of the entire tournament.

Shomurodov faces global stars

FIFA's final list includes 12 goals. Shomurodov will compete against famous players such as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham, and Julián Álvarez .

Full list of nominees:

Karim Alaybegovic — Bosnia and Herzegovina, vs Qatar; Julián Álvarez — Argentina, vs Switzerland; Jude Bellingham — England, vs France; Sidney Cabral — Cape Verde, vs Argentina; Erling Haaland — Norway, vs Brazil; Wilson Isidor — Haiti, vs Morocco; Elijah Just — New Zealand, vs Iran; Daizen Maeda — Japan, vs Sweden; Kylian Mbappé — France, vs Senegal; Lionel Messi — Argentina, vs Algeria; Eldor Shomurodov — Uzbekistan, vs DR Congo; Ferran Torres — Spain, vs Argentina.

The final winning goal is also a nominee

Among the nominees is Ferran Torres' decisive goal against Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final.

The match between Spain and Argentina ended 0-0 in regular time, with Torres scoring the only goal in extra time to secure the title for Spain.

Including Shomurodov's strike alongside such historically significant goals is a major individual recognition for the Uzbek player.

Voting lasts 48 hours

The final decision on the best goal rests with the fans. The voting process on the FIFA platform will last 48 hours.

To support Eldor Shomurodov's goal, you can vote at the following link:

https://play.fifa.com/gott/

Although the Uzbekistan national team did not achieve the expected result at the 2026 World Cup, this strike by Shomurodov remains one of the brightest moments of the country's first tournament.

Now, if Uzbek fans vote actively, Eldor Shomurodov's goal could be named the best of the 2026 World Cup, surpassing Messi, Mbappé, Haaland, and final hero Torres.