Spanish National Team Removes Donald Trump from Championship Photo, Sparking Controversy

The Spanish national team posted a team photo on social media following their victory at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. However, U.S. President Donald Trump is not visible in the frame shared by the team.

Donald Trump was standing on stage with the players during the awards ceremony. However, the photo distributed on the Spanish team's page was cropped in such a way that the U.S. President was left out of the frame. This situation drew attention on social media and sparked various discussions.