Mural of Ferran Torres in Barcelona defaced: Political protest?

The streets of Barcelona woke up to an unexpected act of vandalism. A massive mural dedicated to Spain national team and FC Barcelona forward Ferran Torres was painted over by unknown individuals. This incident occurred just days after the player became a national hero by scoring the winning goal in the World Cup final. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

As is known, Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal against Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, securing the gold medals for Spain. Following this historic victory, renowned street artist "TV Boy" created a piece on Carrer de l'Escorial in Barcelona's Gràcia neighborhood, capturing the player's winning moment.

Political tensions and vandalism

According to Mundo Deportivo, just hours after the mural was completed, it was completely covered with white paint on Wednesday morning. The artwork depicted Ferran Torres in the Spain national team kit kissing the World Cup trophy. It is reported that this caused sharp protests among some Catalan activists.

The vandals not only destroyed the mural but also left inscriptions demanding the recognition of Catalan sports teams and opposing Spanish unity. This act appears to be more than just hooliganism; it is a product of deep-seated political and sports tensions. The celebration of Spain's World Cup title was met with mixed reactions among independence supporters in Catalonia.

Ferran Torres scored in the 106th minute of the final during extra time, leading the "Matadors" to the top. However, his comments and actions during the victory parade in Madrid also sparked a wave of criticism. Among local fans, the success of a Barcelona player under the Spanish flag was not a cause for joy for everyone.

City police and relevant authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. The artist "TV Boy" has not yet commented on the destruction of his work. This event once again highlights how sensitive the line between sports and politics is in Spain and how relevant issues of regional identity remain.