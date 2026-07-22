James Rodriguez unexpectedly leaves US club: Did the star transfer fail to live up to expectations?

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James Rodriguez unexpectedly leaves US club: Did the star transfer fail to live up to expectations?

Former Colombia national team and Real Madrid star James Rodriguez has unexpectedly become a free agent. The US club Minnesota United has officially announced the termination of its partnership with the experienced midfielder. This decision came as a surprise to the football community, as the player's adventure in MLS lasted only six months. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, the Western Conference representative decided not to exercise the contract extension option for the player. On its social media pages, the club thanked James Rodriguez and posted a farewell photo. Thus, one of world football's most famous playmakers is once again forced to look for a new team.

High expectations and modest results

James Rodriguez joined Minnesota United in February 2026 after terminating his contract with the Mexican club Leon. The arrival of the two-time Champions League winner caused a great stir in the US. The club's management believed his experience would serve as an example for young players and take the team's game to a new level.

However, during his six-month tenure, the Colombian star failed to secure a permanent spot in the starting lineup. According to statistics, he appeared in a total of 8 matches in a Minnesota jersey, starting only 3 of them. Although he did not manage to score, he did record two assists.

Main reasons for departure

The club's management and coaching staff had doubts about James's physical condition and consistency on the pitch. In a league based on physical strength and speed like the MLS, it was difficult for the 33-year-old midfielder to play at a consistently high tempo. Additionally, Minnesota United's current restructuring of its salary cap and international player quotas also influenced this decision.

Nevertheless, within the team environment, Rodriguez proved himself to be a true professional. Teammates noted that he shared his skills and gave advice to younger players during training. But because results come first in professional football, his limited impact on the pitch was the main reason for the parting of ways.

This instability in James Rodriguez's career is worrying fans. Having played for giants like Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Porto, and Everton, the player has been unable to stay at any team for a long time in recent years. His next destination is currently unknown, but his free agent status allows him to move to any league.

James RodriguezReal MadridMLSFootballTransfer
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