An incident that occurred in London in June 2026 has sparked widespread public discussion. A team of volunteers led by London lawyer Paul Powlesland managed to clean a river of garbage in just 10 days, after it had been neglected for years and state authorities lacked the resources to do so.

It is reported that the volunteers removed over 200 bags of waste from the riverbed. As a result, the water body became much cleaner and the natural environment began to recover. Shortly after, fish were reportedly seen returning to the river.

However, instead of expressing gratitude to the activists as expected, the UK Environment Agency launched a criminal investigation against them. According to officials, the river cleanup was carried out without the appropriate permit and without adhering to established procedures.

Consequently, the issue of accountability for Paul Powlesland is being considered. It is stated that he could face up to two years of imprisonment or lose his environmental law license.

This incident has caused heated debates on social networks. Many believe that practical initiatives undertaken to protect nature should be supported rather than punished. Critics emphasize that in some cases, bureaucratic requirements and red tape are prioritized over solving environmental problems.