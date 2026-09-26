Erling Haaland removed from press conference due to Manchester City financial scandal

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Erling Haaland removed from press conference due to Manchester City financial scandal

Norway national team striker Erling Haaland has been excused from a scheduled national team press conference amid the ongoing financial scandal surrounding his club. According to The Sun, the Manchester City forward was expected to answer questions from journalists ahead of the Nations League match against Portugal, but the Norwegian Football Federation made a last-minute change to the lineup. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

This decision was made following reports that have caused significant controversy in the football world. The English press writes that Manchester City has been accused of 114 financial breaches between the 2009–2010 and 2017–2018 seasons. Although official sanctions have not yet been announced, this poses a serious threat to the future of the top club.

Serious consequences of financial charges

Disciplinary measures expected to be reviewed by independent commissions could be severe. Experts believe that potential penalties include massive fines, points deductions, the stripping of previously won titles, and even expulsion from the Premier League.

Norwegian Football Federation press officer Morten Skjonsberg confirmed the change in an interview with TV 2. According to him, head coach Ståle Solbakken, along with players Fredrik Aursnes and Andreas Schjelderup, will attend the press conference, shielding the Manchester City striker from excessive questioning.

Outstanding performance and future plans

The decision to keep Haaland away from the media spotlight was made a day after his brilliant performance on the pitch. In the first round of the UEFA Nations League on Thursday, the striker scored a brace, leading Norway to a 3-2 victory over Denmark.

Currently, the Norway national team is preparing for their home match against Portugal. The match will take place on Sunday in Oslo. The visitors also started the tournament successfully, securing a narrow 1-0 win over Wales in the opening round.

Erling HaalandManchester CityNorwayNations LeagueFootball News
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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