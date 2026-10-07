Uzbekistan courier detained in Japan on suspicion of harassing a schoolgirl

A 45-year-old food courier from Uzbekistan has been arrested in Setagaya Ward, Japan, on suspicion of inappropriate behavior toward a 10-year-old schoolgirl, Shueisha Online reports.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 5:00 PM on July 5. The girl opened the door to receive a food order placed by her mother, who was not at home. Following this, the courier allegedly hugged the girl and engaged in inappropriate behavior toward her.

The girl herself reported the incident to the police. Law enforcement agencies identified the suspect by checking registration data and security camera footage.

According to the publication, the suspect has confessed. It is also reported that he may have registered with the delivery service under a fake Japanese citizenship.

Police are currently investigating the incident.