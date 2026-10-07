Train stopped in Tashkent metro due to technical malfunction

On October 7, a train on the Tashkent Metro stopped its movement at the "Shakristan" station due to a technical malfunction.

According to the metro administration, as the train was departing the station, after its front part moved beyond the platform, it was unable to continue moving. The malfunction occurred in an old rolling stock manufactured in 1985.

Following the incident, passengers were disembarked from the train. The faulty stock was removed for a technical inspection.

To prevent disruptions in passenger service, a reserve train was dispatched onto the line.

Officials stated that after the malfunction is fixed and a technical inspection is carried out, an appropriate decision will be made regarding its further operation.