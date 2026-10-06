Google is ending Android Auto support for millions of older smartphones

·0·Technology
Google is ending Android Auto support for millions of older smartphones

Google is preparing to tighten requirements for its popular Android Auto service for drivers. According to ixbt.com, smartphone users running Android 10 have begun receiving warnings that the service will soon stop working when connected to a vehicle. This change is expected to affect millions of users with older mobile devices, reports Ixbt.com. reports .

Which devices are at risk

Currently, such notifications are being reported primarily by owners of flagship smartphones that were popular a few years ago, such as the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9, and Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact. The last official system update for these devices stopped at Android 10. Consequently, once the requirements are increased, owners of these gadgets will lose access to the service, and the issue can only be resolved by purchasing a newer smartphone.

Although Google has not yet issued an official statement regarding the increase in minimum requirements for wired connections, the current situation indicates that system requirements are gradually rising. While the company's official pages currently state that Android 9 Pie or newer is sufficient for wired connections, Android 11 has already been required for wireless mode.

System evolution and future changes

Experts believe it is likely that in the near future, Android 11 will become the baseline requirement not only for wireless but also for wired connections. This is a logical continuation of the policy to gradually phase out technologically outdated operating systems. The technology giant consistently employs the practice of phasing out older platforms to ensure user security and service stability.

As a reminder, Google has previously shortened support periods for older systems. In particular, in 2022, the service was discontinued for devices running Android 8 Oreo and lower, and by 2024, Android 9 Pie was set as the minimum requirement. The current process indicates another step up in technological standards.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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