TikTok Star's Burned Body Found in Vineyard: Two Suspects Arrested

The partially burned body of 29-year-old TikTok blogger Sonia Bellina was found in a vineyard in southern France. A murder investigation has been opened into her death, and two men have been arrested as suspects.

Bellina went missing on August 10. On August 12, a farm worker found a woman's body in a vineyard near the town of Saint-Gilles in France's Gard department.

The body's identity was initially unknown. A subsequent DNA examination confirmed that the deceased was Sonia Bellina. The 29-year-old Sonia had nearly 260,000 followers on TikTok. She mainly posted videos about dancing, karaoke, fashion and everyday life.

The official investigation into her death is ongoing, and all the details of the incident have not yet been disclosed. According to the Nîmes prosecutor's office, two men were arrested because they may have been directly or indirectly involved in the incident. One was later released, while the detention of the second suspect was extended.