Iran expects the US to fulfill seven conditions to open the Strait of Hormuz

Iran has stated that it will not fully open the Strait of Hormuz until seven conditions agreed upon with the US are met. This was stated on October 4 by Iranian Parliament Speaker and the country's chief negotiator with the US, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. This was reported by Reuters.

According to Ghalibaf, Tehran proposed a seven-day plan to open the Strait of Hormuz on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. According to the plan, if the specified conditions are met, the waterway could be opened and normal ship traffic restored within seven days. The US responded to this proposal through Qatari mediation.

The Iranian parliament speaker emphasized that the country's position is firm. According to him, the Strait of Hormuz will not be opened until the seven conditions outlined in the June temporary agreement and formed on the basis of the "Islamabad Memorandum" are fulfilled.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei also stated that Washington's response was delivered to Tehran through intermediaries. He noted that the US proposals still prioritize previous positions, particularly issues related to Iran's nuclear program.

Tehran, meanwhile, stated that at the current stage, its main focus is on restoring security in the Strait of Hormuz and normalizing maritime traffic. The Iranian side is demanding concrete steps from the US to open the waterway.

During peacetime, approximately one-fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas flow passes through the Strait of Hormuz. Therefore, its opening or continued closure could impact the global energy market.