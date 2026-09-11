At one of the most critical points of global diplomacy, another geopolitical clash is intensifying. On one side — the Russian leader Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin strategy of frequent meetings with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the true situation regarding Ukraine. On the other side — the unprecedented pressure from the Western coalition, forcing India to sever ties with Moscow, join trade restrictions, and take an openly opposing stance in the conflict. In an interview with 'Perviy Kanal', Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed the most delicate aspects of this summit. So, what 'realities on the ground' does Putin want to convey to Modi, what lies behind the cooperation that exceeds two hours, and can New Delhi maintain its balance between two fires?

Kremlin position — 'Reality on the ground' and the necessity of frequent meetings

The Russian leadership views the dialogue with India as a space for an alternative truth against the Western narrative:

'Explaining what is happening on the ground': Dmitry Peskov stated that whenever time permits, Putin uses the practice of providing his interlocutors with direct information about what is happening on the front line and in reality;

Cooperation that doesn't fit into an hour or two: The Kremlin representative specifically noted that the scale of relations between the two countries is so vast that it is impossible to cover it in short meetings;

Continuous dialogue after Bishkek: Despite the leaders meeting at the Bishkek summit more than a week ago, the fact that they are meeting again face-to-face indicates the strategic importance of the relationship;

Principle of a multipolar world: Moscow is striving to maintain Delhi as an equal and impartial power center in global decision-making.

Western pressure and India's complex diplomatic 'reins'

The US and the European Union view New Delhi's active dialogue with Moscow with serious concern and objection:

Economic and political reprimands: Washington has been tirelessly calling on India to reduce purchases of energy resources from Russia at a discount and not to bypass sanctions restrictions;

Modi's 'Peace Diplomacy': The Indian leader is forced to maintain balance as one of the few world leaders capable of talking to both Kyiv and Moscow simultaneously;

'This is not an era of war' formulation: Emphasizing that the conflict must be resolved only through peace negotiations, Delhi is refraining from unconditionally supporting either the West's radical sanction demands or military actions;

Priority of national interests: India does not want to lose its access to cheap raw materials, arms supplies, and independence in the defense sector.

'Putin usually uses such meetings when possible to explain in detail to his interlocutors what is actually happening on the ground. The scale of the two countries' cooperation is so vast that it is impossible to discuss it fully in an hour or two,' stated Dmitry Peskov.

Who is achieving their goal in the diplomatic duel?

Evaluation criteria Kremlin strategy (Putin – Peskov) Western and Indian interests (Modi's balance) Main goal To show Modi the true causes of the conflict and the 'real situation on the ground' To maintain the status of a peacemaking mediator and remain neutral Frequency of meetings Constant dialogue at every convenient opportunity (Delhi after Bishkek) Requirement to keep an equal distance from both the West and the East Economic factor Energy, trade, and jointly breaking through Western sanctions Getting cheap oil, but avoiding US secondary sanctions Expected result Ensuring India does not join anti-Russian platforms Becoming an independent global power not dependent on any bloc

On one side of the scale lies Vladimir Putin's plan to keep India as a reliable strategic partner and instill his arguments on the Ukraine issue, while on the other side is the delicate foreign policy game of Narendra Modi, who is trying not to fall under Western restrictions. This duel shows that the solution to the processes around Ukraine is being decided not only on the battlefield but also in such discussions behind closed doors in Delhi.

Do you think Vladimir Putin can convince Narendra Modi of the correctness of the Russian position on the Ukraine issue, or will India be forced to change its neutral position due to Western pressure? How will the 'reality on the ground' mentioned by Peskov affect Delhi's future decisions? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the behind-the-scenes struggles of world politics with geopolitics enthusiasts!