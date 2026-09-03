Bride gets married in a flooded church up to her knees

In the Philippines, on September 1st, an unusual wedding ceremony took place in a flooded church. Despite the fact that the Saint John the Baptist church in Hagonoy, Bulacan province, was flooded up to the knees due to heavy rains, Leian Liese Galang and Gilbert Chico did not postpone the wedding.

The church administration suggested postponing the ceremony. However, the couple did not give up their plans. The bride, in a white dress, waded through the water to the altar.

Because the water level was high, the bride's dress was specially shortened. Fewer than 15 relatives attended the ceremony.

Photos and videos from the wedding spread on social media, attracting the attention of many users.