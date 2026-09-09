Foreign exchange rates for September 10 announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates of foreign currencies for September 10, 2026. Accordingly, the US dollar fell by 15.29 soums to 11,797.92 soums.

• The Euro rose by 20 soums to 13,739.86 soums.

• The Pound sterling fell by 1.83 soums to 15,999.16 soums.

• The Russian ruble rose by 1.29 soums to 138 soums.

• The Chinese yuan fell by 1.54 soums to 1,758.84 soums.

• The Japanese yen rose by 0.42 soums to 76.99 soums.

• The Swiss franc rose by 49.54 soums to 14,605 soums.