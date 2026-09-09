Foreign exchange rates for September 10 announced
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The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates of foreign currencies for September 10, 2026. Accordingly, the US dollar fell by 15.29 soums to 11,797.92 soums.
• The Euro rose by 20 soums to 13,739.86 soums.
• The Pound sterling fell by 1.83 soums to 15,999.16 soums.
• The Russian ruble rose by 1.29 soums to 138 soums.
• The Chinese yuan fell by 1.54 soums to 1,758.84 soums.
• The Japanese yen rose by 0.42 soums to 76.99 soums.
• The Swiss franc rose by 49.54 soums to 14,605 soums.
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